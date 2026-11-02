Marico posts ₹550cr profit, revenue rises 13% on domestic demand
Business
Marico just posted a net profit of ₹550 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up 31% from last year.
Revenue also climbed 13% to ₹3,897 crore, helped by resilient domestic demand.
Marico India revenue ₹2,916cr profit +71%
In India alone, Marico's revenue rose 10%, reaching ₹2,916 crore, mainly because more people bought their products. Standalone profits soared by 71%.
The company said, "Over 95+% of the business gained or sustained market share and penetration on a MAT basis. Traditional and organized trade grew in double digits, alongside accelerated growth in Quick Commerce,"