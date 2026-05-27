Mark Carney calls CEPA 'game changer' after meeting Piyush Goyal
Business
Mark Carney just called the upcoming free trade deal with India a "game changer."
He met with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Ottawa, where they talked about the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The goal? Boost teamwork between the two countries in energy, tech, farming, and education.
India's 112 business delegates visit Canada
Goyal brought along India's largest-ever business delegation to Canada (112 representatives aiming to build stronger partnerships).
Both sides want to wrap up the CEPA by the end of 2026.
Before heading home, Goyal will join the Canada-India Trade and Investment Forum in Toronto, which is expected to give economic ties another push.