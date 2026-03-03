Mark Carney wraps up 1st India visit as Canadian PM

Canada-India trade to touch $50 billion by 2030

This summit wasn't just about handshakes—India and Canada are now working on a major trade deal (CEPA), set up an India-Canada Defence Dialogue and enhance defense cooperation, and planned joint trade missions.

Both leaders want to hit $50 billion in trade by 2030, boost clean energy partnerships, and open more doors for jobs, tech, and student exchanges.

Officials noted that Canadian portfolio investment in India exceeds CAD 100 billion—showing real confidence in the country's future.