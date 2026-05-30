Mark Cuban criticizes OpenAI infrastructure spending on 'Big Technology' podcast
Business
Mark Cuban isn't sold on OpenAI's money moves.
On the Big Technology podcast, he called out the company for raising huge sums and pouring it into expensive infrastructure.
Cuban thinks they might be "They'll never get it. They're just sh****g away that money...," and worries their investments won't pay off as planned.
Mark Cuban warns AI commoditization risk
Cuban also questioned whether big AI models will stay special or just become another commodity, making it tough for niche companies to stand out.
He criticized AI firms for fueling job loss fears to attract investors and warned that always chasing new funding could leave them exposed if the market shifts.