Mark Cuban likens AI hacking agents to persistent cockroaches

At a recent event, billionaire Mark Cuban compared AI-powered hacking agents to cockroaches, always finding a way in, no matter what.

He reassured that just like dealing with real cockroaches, these digital pests can be managed if we're prepared: "It's like the cockroach thing, right? You build a new house, you get the guys to come out and spray... the one thing I don't want is cockroaches in my house ever. But the cockroaches find a way to get in because there's zillions of them, right? And then if there's one gets in, there's more that are going to get in, and that's kind of the way AI works," said Mark Cuban at Reuters Total Health.