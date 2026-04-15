Mark Mobius dies aged 89 in Singapore, emerging markets pioneer

Mobius visited countries before investing

Mobius was famous for actually visiting countries before investing. He wanted to understand local cultures and economies firsthand.

Thanks to his approach, global investment started paying more attention to places beyond just the US and Europe.

His fund often outperformed big benchmarks, and returned an average of 13.4% a year from 1989 until his retirement (January 2018).

Beyond finance, he wrote books on investing and even co-chaired a World Bank task force about responsible investing, a true explorer both in life and business.