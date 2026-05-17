Mark Stevens's $175 million gift launches Silicon Valley medical school
Business
NVIDIA board member Mark Stevens and his wife Mary are giving $175 million to launch the Mark and Mary Stevens School of Medicine, the first new medical school in Silicon Valley in over a century.
Teaming up with Santa Clara University and Sutter Health, this big move hopes to shake up health care education right where tech meets medicine.
Primary care focused curriculum with AI
Set to open around 2030 (pending approvals), the school will tackle California's doctor shortage by training small classes at first, then expanding.
The curriculum is all about primary care, community health, and using cutting-edge tools like AI and digital health, so future doctors can learn with the latest tech from day one.