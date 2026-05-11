Mark Zuckerberg backed Cellular Intelligence buys STEM-PD from Novo Nordisk

Cellular Intelligence plans AI-driven STEM-PD development

Now, Cellular Intelligence plans to use its own AI tools to fast-track development and cut costs for STEM-PD.

The therapy already has FDA fast-track status, which means it could reach patients sooner if trials go well.

CEO Micha Breakstone called this move "It marks the beginning of an AI-native era for cell replacement therapy, one where biology is no longer destiny, but design,"

The company has backing from big names like Khosla Ventures and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, raising over $60 million so far.