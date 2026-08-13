Mark Zuckerberg says AI will grow small businesses and jobs
Mark Zuckerberg thinks AI is actually going to open up more job opportunities, even though a lot of people are worried about losing work.
In his recent manifesto, he says AI can help small businesses grow by letting just a few people run bigger operations with smart tools.
He's pretty confident that AI-powered businesses will keep playing a big role in the economy.
Amodei Altman warn AI job losses
Not everyone in tech shares Zuckerberg's optimism.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman have warned that AI might replace half of entry-level white-collar jobs in fields like law and finance within five years, as companies look to cut costs.
Still, Zuckerberg pushes back against the idea that humans will become obsolete, insisting that AI's benefits should be shared widely.