Mark Zuckerberg's secret AI lab sparks outrage at Meta
Business
Meta has been on a major AI recruitment spree lately, reportedly offering up to $300 million over four years to attract top researchers from rivals like OpenAI.
This push led to the creation of TBD Lab—a super-secretive, exclusive AI team physically located near CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
But not everyone at Meta is thrilled about these changes.
Tensions rise as pay disparities become apparent
Many longtime employees feel sidelined by the special treatment and resources going to the new AI hires.
The big pay differences have sparked frustration, with some staff asking for raises or transfers into the flashy new unit.
Things got tense enough that Meta paused further AI hiring, signaling a rethink of its approach after all the buzz—and backlash.