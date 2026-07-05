The growth was mainly driven by Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance

India's top 6 firms add ₹1L crore in market cap

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:12 pm Jul 05, 202602:12 pm

What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a major boost last week, with the combined market capitalization of six top companies rising by ₹1 lakh crore. The growth was mainly driven by Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance, who took advantage of positive equity trends and strong domestic economic indicators. Despite some major players witnessing valuation losses, the overall market sentiment remained optimistic due to expectations of global monetary policy easing.