6 most valued Indian firms lost ₹64,700cr in a week

The combined market capitalization of six out of the top 10 most valued companies in India fell by ₹64,734.46 crore last week. The decline was led by Bharti Airtel , which witnessed the biggest hit amid a broader slump in the equities market. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both witnessed losses during this period, with the former dropping 263.67 points (0.35%) and the latter falling by 106.5 points (0.46%).

Market analysis Factors affecting market performance last week The market's decline is attributed to heightened volatility from global and domestic uncertainties. He said the holiday-shortened week started on a weak note due to rising US-Iran tensions and surging crude oil prices. Despite a mid-week recovery aided by easing geopolitical concerns and softer oil prices, Mishra noted that volatility remained high owing to fluctuating global cues, continued foreign institutional outflows, rupee weakness, and inflation concerns.

Company impacts Bharti Airtel witnessed the biggest loss Bharti Airtel's market capitalization fell by ₹29,993.07 crore to ₹10,20,420.26 crore. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank's valuation tanked by ₹12,845.81 crore to ₹8,70,705.49 crore. Bajaj Finance also witnessed a loss of ₹11,169.36 crore from its market valuation which now stands at ₹5,14,226.12 crore after the decline in the last week of trading activity on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices.

Advertisement

Information HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and SBI also suffered losses The market capitalization of HDFC Bank fell by ₹7,822.79 crore to ₹11,56,195.90 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap also witnessed a decline of ₹2,349.59 crore to ₹4,85,190.60 crore. State Bank of India's valuation also fell by ₹553.84 crore to ₹9,41,015.31 crore during the same period.

Advertisement

Market gains Gains for TCS, Infosys, and L&T In contrast to the losses, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its market valuation rise by ₹22,359.78 crore to ₹8,87,028.43 crore. Infosys also witnessed a surge in its market cap by ₹12,374.76 crore to ₹5,27,409.43 crore. Larsen & Toubro (L&T)'s market valuation also rose by ₹6,575.43 crore to ₹4,97,111.62 crore.