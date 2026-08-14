Market participants see India GDP growth 6.8-7% for fiscal 2027
India's economy is set for a brighter year ahead, with most market participants projecting GDP growth of 6.8% to 7% for fiscal 2027 after chatting with policymakers and investors.
Even with global challenges like the Iran-related conflict, early fiscal 2027 could see growth topping 7%, which feels pretty optimistic right now.
Food inflation likely to peak 8%
Food inflation is expected to peak at 8% this August and September thanks to pricier oils, pulses, vegetables, and milk.
AI adoption remains a hot topic: it could help India's services exports but might put some entry-level coding jobs at risk.
While most investors think rate hikes are coming later this year, Nomura disagrees and expects a policy hold for the rest of this year and next because core inflation isn't budging much.