Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade lower

If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, today's dip shows how sensitive things are to global news and upcoming company results. Defensive sectors like real estate, pharma, and FMCG actually did well—realty rose over 1%—so not everything was gloomy. Market volatility also eased a bit, hinting that panic isn't setting in just yet.

Nifty and Sensex close in red

PSU bank stocks fell nearly 0.8% and IT dropped almost as much.

Tech Mahindra missed earnings estimates despite good deal wins (its shares slid over 2%), while some smaller names like Le Travenues Tech (+14%) and Sona BLW (+8%) stood out for positive reasons.

For now, all eyes are on key support levels—if Nifty stays above 25,000 and Bank Nifty above 57,200, bulls might still have hope.