Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade lower
The Indian stock market took a small dip on Thursday, with the Sensex closing 114.47 points lower and Nifty slipping below 25,200.
Losses in PSU banks and IT stocks were the main drag, while investors stayed cautious ahead of earnings season and global tariff worries.
Market commentary
If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, today's dip shows how sensitive things are to global news and upcoming company results.
Defensive sectors like real estate, pharma, and FMCG actually did well—realty rose over 1%—so not everything was gloomy.
Market volatility also eased a bit, hinting that panic isn't setting in just yet.
Nifty and Sensex close in red
PSU bank stocks fell nearly 0.8% and IT dropped almost as much.
Tech Mahindra missed earnings estimates despite good deal wins (its shares slid over 2%), while some smaller names like Le Travenues Tech (+14%) and Sona BLW (+8%) stood out for positive reasons.
For now, all eyes are on key support levels—if Nifty stays above 25,000 and Bank Nifty above 57,200, bulls might still have hope.