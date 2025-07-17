DLF ventures into Mumbai with ₹1,000 crore investment
DLF, India's biggest real estate player, is finally making its Mumbai debut with The Westpark—a premium residential project launching July 17 in Oshiwara, Andheri.
The first phase brings four 44-story towers and over 400 luxury apartments, marking a big move for DLF in one of India's most competitive markets.
The Westpark offers luxury apartments starting at ₹5.5 crore
The Westpark features spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments (1,048-2,278 sq ft), plus some compact studios.
Prices start at ₹5.5 crore and go up to ₹7.5 crore per unit.
Residents get access to a clubhouse and parking facilities—so it's definitely aiming for that high-end vibe.
Sustainable development focus with slum rehabilitation plan
Partnering with Trident Group, DLF is also including a slum rehabilitation plan as part of a slum rehabilitation initiative—Trident handles the rehab work while DLF manages about 9 lakh sq ft of saleable space—hoping to make development more sustainable for Oshiwara.
DLF aims to generate ₹2,500 crore from this phase
Even before launch day, The Westpark has already pulled in ₹1,000-1,500 crore through pre-sales alone.
DLF hopes to hit ₹2,500 crore from just this first phase—a strong signal they're serious about making their mark in Mumbai's luxury housing scene.