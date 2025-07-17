DLF ventures into Mumbai with ₹1,000 crore investment

DLF, India's biggest real estate player, is finally making its Mumbai debut with The Westpark—a premium residential project launching July 17 in Oshiwara, Andheri. The first phase brings four 44-story towers and over 400 luxury apartments, marking a big move for DLF in one of India's most competitive markets.

The Westpark offers luxury apartments starting at ₹5.5 crore The Westpark features spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments (1,048-2,278 sq ft), plus some compact studios.

Prices start at ₹5.5 crore and go up to ₹7.5 crore per unit.

Residents get access to a clubhouse and parking facilities—so it's definitely aiming for that high-end vibe.

Sustainable development focus with slum rehabilitation plan Partnering with Trident Group, DLF is also including a slum rehabilitation plan as part of a slum rehabilitation initiative—Trident handles the rehab work while DLF manages about 9 lakh sq ft of saleable space—hoping to make development more sustainable for Oshiwara.