Markets barely moved as Sensex slips 70, Nifty dips 11

Midcap stocks did better, climbing 48 points. The IT sector was the real winner: Coforge jumped over 10%, and TCS and Tech Mahindra saw solid gains.

Lodha also kept up its hot streak with a monthly gain of 36%.

On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever dropped 7% after weak sales numbers, and Suzlon, Godfrey, and Varun Beverages all took hits after disappointing results.

Even so, the rupee managed a small rise against the dollar to close at ₹95.85.