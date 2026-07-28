Markets barely moved as Sensex slips 70, Nifty dips 11
Business
Even with domestic and foreign institutional investors pouring money into Indian stocks on Tuesday (DIIs net bought ₹1,664.16 crore, FIIs net bought ₹755.33 crore), the main markets barely moved.
Sensex slipped 70 points to 76,766, and Nifty dipped 11 points to 23,985, so not much excitement at the top.
IT stocks lead as midcaps climb
Midcap stocks did better, climbing 48 points. The IT sector was the real winner: Coforge jumped over 10%, and TCS and Tech Mahindra saw solid gains.
Lodha also kept up its hot streak with a monthly gain of 36%.
On the flip side, Hindustan Unilever dropped 7% after weak sales numbers, and Suzlon, Godfrey, and Varun Beverages all took hits after disappointing results.
Even so, the rupee managed a small rise against the dollar to close at ₹95.85.