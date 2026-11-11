Markets reopen after Diwali, Sensex up 772.75 points Nifty 25,255.05
Markets reopened on Wednesday after the Diwali break on a high, with Nifty closing at 25,255.05 and Sensex gaining 772.75 points.
This post-Diwali rally came after surprising US inflation numbers sparked talk about possible US rate hike in December, but investors here seemed pretty upbeat.
Foreign institutional investors pour ₹54,000 cr
PSU banks, auto, chemicals, and FMCG stocks were the big winners, while IT stocks lagged behind thanks to global rate worries and a stronger rupee, and real estate lagged behind.
A major boost came from Foreign Institutional Investors pouring in ₹54,000 crore this month.
Plus, Moody's raised India's growth outlook to 7% for FY27, another confidence booster for the markets.