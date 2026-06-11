Markets rise after Trump halts Iran strikes and SpaceX IPO
Business
Big moves in the markets today: After President Trump decided not to go ahead with military strikes on Iran, the S&P 500 shot up nearly 1%.
Oil prices also dipped below $88 a barrel, calming worries about global tensions.
On the business side, SpaceX's IPO is making waves: retail investors have put in over $100 billion in orders, and Elon Musk's company aims to raise $75 billion.
Analysts: SpaceX IPO tests AI hype
Analysts say SpaceX's IPO is more than just a big payday: it's seen as a test for speculative growth and AI hype.
Some experts warn that Musk's popularity may be driving the sky-high valuation more than actual numbers.
As strategist Louis Navellier puts it, this IPO could set the tone for tech offerings for the rest of 2026.