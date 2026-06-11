Markets rise after Trump halts Iran strikes and SpaceX IPO

Analysts: SpaceX IPO tests AI hype

Analysts say SpaceX's IPO is more than just a big payday: it's seen as a test for speculative growth and AI hype.

Some experts warn that Musk's popularity may be driving the sky-high valuation more than actual numbers.

As strategist Louis Navellier puts it, this IPO could set the tone for tech offerings for the rest of 2026.