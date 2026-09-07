Markets slip as Sensex falls 491.80 points and volatility spikes

Monday wasn't great for the stock market: the Sensex was down 491.80 points at 76,023.63, and the Nifty 50 was down 142.55 points at 23,755.35.

Both started off strong but slipped through the day, with even broader indexes like the Nifty 100 and the Nifty 200 also in the red.

Volatility spiked too, showing investors were feeling pretty cautious.