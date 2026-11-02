Markets watch Fed and US midterms as silver rises
Business
Silver jumped 2.5% to $50.33 an ounce on Monday, mostly because oil prices slid over 3%.
Gold also bounced back a bit, up 0.8% after a rough patch.
The big picture? Markets are reacting to shifting economic signals, with everyone watching for what the US midterm elections and the Federal Reserve might mean for inflation and interest rates.
Iran Qatar easing sends oil lower
The dip in oil is tied to Iran and Qatar working to ease Middle East tensions, which has helped calm inflation worries and lowered pressure for high interest rates.
Platinum held steady at $1,431.50 an ounce while palladium crept up 0.9%.
Investors are now glued to upcoming US job data and election results, since these could shake things up again for precious metals and beyond.