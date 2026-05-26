Marksans Pharma shares climb 12% on ₹148cr March profit
Business
Marksans Pharma's shares soared 12% Tuesday, all thanks to a standout March 2026 quarter.
The company's net profit jumped 63.5% to ₹148 crore, and revenue climbed nearly 21% to ₹856 crore compared to last year.
Investors definitely noticed the boost.
Marksans FY26 revenue ₹3,018cr net ₹505.5cr
EBITDA rose by 54%, with margins improving from 18% to 23%. Annual revenue hit ₹3,018 crore, up almost 20%, and net profit for the year reached ₹505.5 crore.
Marksans also made big moves, acquiring subsidiaries in Ireland, Canada, and Australia.
Plus, they're proposing a final dividend of ₹0.90 per share for FY26 (pending shareholder approval).