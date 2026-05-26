Marksans Pharma shares climb 12% on ₹148cr March profit

Marksans FY26 revenue ₹3,018cr net ₹505.5cr

EBITDA rose by 54%, with margins improving from 18% to 23%. Annual revenue hit ₹3,018 crore, up almost 20%, and net profit for the year reached ₹505.5 crore.

Marksans also made big moves, acquiring subsidiaries in Ireland, Canada, and Australia.

Plus, they're proposing a final dividend of ₹0.90 per share for FY26 (pending shareholder approval).