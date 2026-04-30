Maruti Suzuki hits ₹4.16L cr market value after FY26 profit
Business
Maruti Suzuki just had a massive win: its market value jumped by over ₹11,400 crore, hitting ₹4.16 lakh crore, thanks to a record annual profit of ₹14,679.5 crore for FY26.
This boost came from selling more than 24 lakh cars in a single year (their best ever!), which sent shares up nearly 3% on April 29.
Maruti Suzuki revenue hits ₹1.83L cr
MSI's net profit grew by 1.24% from last year, helped by GST changes in 2025 that made small cars more affordable.
Revenue climbed to ₹1.83 lakh crore as sales hit new highs both in India and abroad: exports alone reached nearly 4.5 lakh units!
Chairman RC Bhargava credited GST reforms for supporting not just MSI but the whole auto industry's growth.