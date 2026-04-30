Maruti Suzuki hits ₹4.16L cr market value after FY26 profit Business Apr 30, 2026

Maruti Suzuki just had a massive win: its market value jumped by over ₹11,400 crore, hitting ₹4.16 lakh crore, thanks to a record annual profit of ₹14,679.5 crore for FY26.

This boost came from selling more than 24 lakh cars in a single year (their best ever!), which sent shares up nearly 3% on April 29.