Maruti Suzuki's market cap to hit ₹5L crore mark soon

Maruti Suzuki , India's largest automaker, is on the verge of joining the ₹5 lakh crore market capitalization club. The company's shares hit a record high today, rising nearly 1% to a new peak of ₹15,384. So far in 2025, Maruti's stock has gained an impressive 41%, its biggest annual jump since 2017.

Market performance A look at the valuation surge The latest surge in Maruti's market value comes after a long wait of nearly 16 months. The company added ₹80,000 crore to its market capitalization since crossing the ₹4 lakh crore mark in March 2024. Currently, there are 12 companies with a market capitalization of over ₹5 lakh crore, according to BSE data.

Government impact Share price surge attributed to GST rate cuts The recent surge in Maruti's shares can be attributed to the government's decision to cut GST rates on automobiles. The move has raised hopes of a revival in passenger vehicle demand, especially for small cars that account for nearly half of Maruti's revenue. Brokerages have also revised their target prices higher, considering Maruti Suzuki as the biggest beneficiary of the GST reduction.

Market shift Small cars are the biggest losers Small cars, defined as petrol vehicles with engine capacity below 1,200cc and diesel below 1,500cc, not exceeding four meters in length, have seen a decline in sales as buyers moved to larger SUVs. However, with GST rates on small cars reduced from 28% to 18%, hopes are high that demand for these budget-friendly models could pick up again.