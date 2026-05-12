Maruti Suzuki partners with 6 startups to modernize its factories

Factory automation and dealership digitization

The projects focus on things like smarter material movement in factories, predictive maintenance for machines (so they don't break down unexpectedly), and faster product design.

There's also work on tracking materials for better recycling and digital tools for dealerships—like platforms to engage customers and a used-car pricing system that updates with market trends.

Each startup gets mentorship and hands-on access to company facilities. As CEO Hisashi Takeuchi put it, the goal is modernizing operations while supporting India's Startup India initiative.