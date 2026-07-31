Maruti Suzuki Q1 FY27 profit ₹3,352cr as revenue rises 36%
Business
Maruti Suzuki's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 dropped 11% to ₹3,352 crore, mainly due to pricier materials linked to the ongoing war.
Still, revenue actually jumped 36% year-over-year to ₹49,959 crore as more cars rolled out of showrooms.
Maruti Suzuki sales volume up 29.3%
Even with lower profits, Maruti's total sales volume grew 29.3%, with small car sales up 34.1%, SUVs up 44.6%, and exports rising too.
Market share climbed to 41.2%.
On the green side, Maruti just committed ₹561 crore for four compressed biogas projects, another step toward cleaner mobility in India.