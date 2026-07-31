Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit falls 9.1% despite 35.9% revenue surge
Business
Maruti Suzuki saw its Q1 FY27 profit drop 9.1% to ₹3,446.9 crore, down from last year's ₹3,792.4 crore, even though revenue jumped 35.9% to ₹52,469 crore.
So the company made more money overall but kept less of it as profit.
Costs surge, Maruti hikes car prices
What hurt profits? Costs shot up: raw materials alone rose 45.9%, and total expenses grew 40.5%.
To manage this, Maruti is hiking car prices by up to ₹30,000 starting August 2026.
Still, it held onto its top spot in India's car market.