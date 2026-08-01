Maruti Suzuki Q1FY27 revenue up 36% nearly ₹50,000Cr, profit falls
Maruti Suzuki just posted a 36% surge in revenue for Q1 FY 2027, hitting nearly ₹50,000 crore, thanks to selling more cars and ramping up production at its new Kharkhoda plant.
But there's a catch: profits actually dropped to ₹3,352.1 crore as raw material costs went up and supply chain hiccups (blame regional conflict) squeezed margins.
Maruti sold over 680,000 vehicles
Maruti sold over 680,000 vehicles this quarter, a 29.3% jump from last year.
Small car sales grew by 34.1%, SUVs shot up by 44.6%, and exports climbed too.
All this helped Maruti grab an even bigger slice of the Indian market, now holding 41.2%.
Maruti board greenlights ₹561Cr compressed biogas
On the sustainability front, Maruti's board has greenlit ₹561 crore for four compressed biogas projects, a step toward cleaner energy and reducing their environmental footprint.
They'll see how phase one goes before expanding further.