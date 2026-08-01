Maruti Suzuki Q1FY27 revenue up 36% nearly ₹50,000Cr, profit falls

Maruti Suzuki just posted a 36% surge in revenue for Q1 FY 2027, hitting nearly ₹50,000 crore, thanks to selling more cars and ramping up production at its new Kharkhoda plant.

But there's a catch: profits actually dropped to ₹3,352.1 crore as raw material costs went up and supply chain hiccups (blame regional conflict) squeezed margins.