Maruti Suzuki's Q1 results: Net profit dips 11% to ₹3,352cr

Despite the profit decline, Maruti Suzuki's revenue from operations in Q1 FY27 rose by a whopping 36% YoY to ₹52,456 crore.

The company's total sales volume also witnessed a record high during this period, rising by 29% YoY to 6,82,724 units.

This broad-based growth was driven by strong performances across various segments including domestic small cars and SUVs as well as exports.