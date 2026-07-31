Maruti Suzuki's Q1 results: Net profit dips 11% to ₹3,352cr
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reported an 11% decline in its net profit for the first quarter of FY27. The company's net profit stood at ₹3,352 crore, down from ₹3,758 crore in the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to rising material costs and inflationary pressures that weighed on profits despite strong sales growth.
Financial growth
Revenue from operations jumps 36% YoY
Despite the profit decline, Maruti Suzuki's revenue from operations in Q1 FY27 rose by a whopping 36% YoY to ₹52,456 crore.
The company's total sales volume also witnessed a record high during this period, rising by 29% YoY to 6,82,724 units.
This broad-based growth was driven by strong performances across various segments including domestic small cars and SUVs as well as exports.
Market dominance
Domestic market share improves to 41.2%
Maruti Suzuki's domestic market share improved by 2.3% to 41.2% in the first quarter of FY27.
The company attributed this growth to the commissioning of its second plant in Kharkhoda, which helped meet the demand while keeping dealer inventory low at about 13 days by the end of the quarter.
Sustainable initiatives
Board approves ₹561cr investment in biogas projects
Along with its quarterly results, Maruti Suzuki's board also approved four compressed biogas (CBG) manufacturing projects in the first phase.
The projects have a budget of ₹561 crore.
This move is part of Maruti's broader strategy to explore cleaner fuel options beyond electric vehicles, including hybrid technology, CNG, and biogas-linked solutions.