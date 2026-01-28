Maruti Suzuki's Q3 profit rises 4% to ₹3,794cr
What's the story
India's largest passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has reported a net profit of ₹3,794 crore for the third quarter (Oct-Dec) of FY26. This marks a growth of 4% from ₹3,659.3 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations also witnessed a significant jump of around 29% YoY to ₹49,891.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to ₹38,752.3 crore in Q3 FY25.
Financial adjustments
One-time provision impacts net profit
The net profit for Maruti Suzuki was impacted by a one-time provision of ₹593.9 crore due to the new Labor Codes. Despite this adjustment, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in December rose 10% to ₹5,572 crore from ₹5,064 crore YoY. However, the EBITDA margin declined slightly to 11.2% from 13% YoY.
Sales surge
Maruti Suzuki's sales hit record high
Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 564,669 units in Q3 FY26. This is a massive jump from 466,993 units sold in the same quarter last fiscal year. The company's total sales including exports also hit a record high of 667,769 units with exports accounting for 103,100 units.
Market response
Maruti Suzuki's stock performance and future prospects
Despite a 10% fall in its share price in January, Maruti Suzuki's stock has surged by 21% over the last six months. The company's shares fell sharply by 4% to ₹14,431 per share after the results were announced but quickly recovered all losses, trading at ₹15,294 per share. Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., suggested that a pullback move could be expected in the short term if the stock holds above this support on a closing basis.