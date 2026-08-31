Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹77,500cr for capacity expansion, new models
Maruti Suzuki is cranking up its investment game, setting aside ₹77,500 crore over the next five years to support capacity expansion and new model development.
Announced by MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi at the annual general meeting, this means a 40% jump in spending for FY26-27, up to ₹14,000 crore from last year's ₹10,000 crore.
Maruti Suzuki targets 211.3MW solar capacity
This new capex outpaces even what parent company Suzuki promised for India last year.
The extra funds will go into better marketing and sales networks and a big push for sustainability.
Maruti plans to raise its solar power capacity from 79.1 MW in FY25-26 to 211.3 MW by FY31 (meeting nearly 35% of its electricity needs) and add biomass plants at Gujarat and Haryana sites.
Plus, all Maruti cars since 2008 are already E20 petrol-ready, supporting India's shift toward greener fuels.