Maruti Suzuki's Q3 profit rises, but misses the hype
Maruti Suzuki just posted a 4% jump in profit for October-December 2025, reaching ₹3,794 crore.
That sounds solid, but the profit fell short of what analysts were expecting.
Even with more cars selling and revenue up nearly 29%, profit missed those big forecasts, although reported revenue was slightly above analysts' average estimate.
Sales are up, but so are costs
Maruti sold a record 564,669 cars in India this quarter (and over 667k including exports), helping revenue climb to almost ₹50,000 crore.
Still, estimates were mixed: reported revenue was slightly above the analysts' average estimate in LSEG data but below some other forecasts.
Plus, while earnings (EBITDA) grew by 10%, profit margins slipped to 11.2%—lower than last year and below estimates—partly because of a one-time cost tied to new labor laws.
Why should you care?
If you're curious about how big brands handle growth and rising costs—or just want to know if India's top carmaker is still on top of its game—this is a snapshot worth checking out.
It shows even market leaders have to hustle when expectations are high and expenses rose this quarter.