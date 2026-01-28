Maruti Suzuki's Q3 profit rises, but misses the hype

Sales are up, but so are costs

Maruti sold a record 564,669 cars in India this quarter (and over 667k including exports), helping revenue climb to almost ₹50,000 crore.

Still, estimates were mixed: reported revenue was slightly above the analysts' average estimate in LSEG data but below some other forecasts.

Plus, while earnings (EBITDA) grew by 10%, profit margins slipped to 11.2%—lower than last year and below estimates—partly because of a one-time cost tied to new labor laws.