Marvell India makes almost 90% of Marvell Technology products
Turns out, Marvell India is behind almost 90% of all products made by its parent company, Marvell Technology.
Navin Bishnoi, who leads Marvell India, shared that the team has gone from just supporting engineering work to actually running entire product lines, a pretty big leap.
Marvell expands R&D in Bengaluru Hyderabad
Marvell is now expanding its offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to strengthen research and development.
They're also collaborating with universities to bridge the skills gap in the semiconductor industry, making sure the next wave of talent is ready as Marvell India takes on even more responsibility.