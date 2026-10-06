Marvell raises 2028 revenue forecast to about $20 billion
Business
Marvell just raised its 2028 revenue forecast to about $20 billion, fueled by big demand for its data center chips.
The news sent Marvell's stock up nearly 9% in early trading.
Pretty impressive, especially since its shares have more than tripled in value so far this year.
Marvell shows semiconductor market confidence
Back in August, Marvell was aiming for $18 billion by 2028, and even analysts didn't expect much more.
This new forecast shows how confident Marvell is about riding the wave of growth in the booming semiconductor market, especially as tech keeps shifting toward data-heavy applications.
Investors seem to agree; this move really cements Marvell's spot as a major player in next-generation technology.