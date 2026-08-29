Why chip designer Marvell's shares faced a selloff yesterday
What's the story
Chip designer Marvell Technology's shares fell over 8% to $221.6 during trading on Friday. The drop comes despite the company's strong results, as investors are looking for more information on long-term growth prospects. The decline could potentially erase over $17.4 billion in market value for the firm, according to a report from Reuters.
Market performance
Marvell's stock has nearly tripled this year
Marvell has been a favorite in the market, riding high on the AI spending boom.
The tech giant's shares have nearly tripled this year as Big Tech companies rush to adopt custom chips for improved cost efficiency and performance.
However, with their AI spending expected to exceed $740 billion this year, investors are expecting stronger results from related companies.
Future projections
Custom-chip deal with Google raises uncertainties
Marvell's increased revenue forecasts for fiscal years 2027 and 2028 were overshadowed by uncertainties over the speed at which its recently announced custom-chip deal with Google would start contributing significantly to revenue.
The deal could bring in up to $120 billion in revenue through fiscal 2033.
Morgan Stanley analysts noted that expectations were high, mainly due to the Google deal, whose contribution was already mostly reflected in the company's previous guidance.
Clarification
What did CEO Matt Murphy say?
Marvell's CEO Matt Murphy clarified that the company's custom revenue targets through fiscal year 2028 already included some Google-related revenue. He added that it would contribute much more significantly in fiscal year 2029.