Marvell stock rises nearly 16% to $305 on S&P announcement

AI demand drives Marvell growth

Even after a brief pause caused by Broadcom's weak outlook and a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, Marvell kept its upward trend going.

The real boost? Surging demand for semiconductors powered by AI.

Since ChatGPT launched in 2022, demand for semiconductors has grown exponentially.

Their custom chip division is aiming for more than $10 billion in revenue by fiscal 2029, helped along by smart acquisitions like Celestial AI.