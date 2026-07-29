Marvell Technology to invest $250 million in India for AI chips
Business
Marvell Technology, a US chipmaker, is putting $250 million into India over the next three years.
The goal? To boost its tech, grow its team, and ramp up infrastructure as demand for AI-powered chips keeps rising.
Marvell has been around in India since 2006, but this move takes things up a notch.
Marvell expands India team and offices
Marvell plans to double its staff in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, plus open a new wing at its Bengaluru office and expand in Hyderabad.
All this is focused on building advanced chips for AI, cloud computing, and data infrastructure, right as India itself is pushing hard to become a global semiconductor hub with big government backing.