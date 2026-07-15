Masayoshi Son defends selling $5.83B NVIDIA stake for AI
Business
SoftBank's CEO Masayoshi Son sold last year the company's $5.83 billion in NVIDIA shares to double down on artificial intelligence.
At its annual Tokyo event, Son brushed off talk of an "AI bubble," calling it "a foolish question," and compared doubters to people who once dismissed cars and planes.
He's convinced AI will transform lives and make serious money.
Son says $5T annual AI investment
Even after selling NVIDIA, SoftBank still has stakes in major players like OpenAI and Oracle.
Son says building the future of AI will need a close to $5 trillion global investment every year: think data centers, chips, and new energy systems.
He predicts that by 2040, AI will replace 20% of the world economy, bringing us closer to a "world of superintelligence."