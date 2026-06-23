Masayoshi Son: Elon Musk's space data centers don't suit AI
At SoftBank's annual shareholder meeting, founder Masayoshi Son called out Elon Musk's plan to build data centers in space, saying it just doesn't make sense for the fast-moving world of AI.
According to Son, sticking with powerful Earth-based facilities is smarter because things like chip costs and transport costs matter way more than saving a bit on electricity.
Son lists space data center drawbacks
Son broke down the drawbacks: aside from cheaper electricity, space data centers come with big challenges, like expensive transportation, tough maintenance, and possible communication delays.
When asked if SoftBank would try something similar, he made it clear they're focused on ramping up solid AI infrastructure here on Earth.
As he put it, "He who strikes first wins." So quick action matters most right now.