Masayoshi Son predicts $5 trillion annual AI investment by 2040
SoftBank's CEO Masayoshi Son thinks building AI will need a massive $5 trillion investment every year by 2040.
He called worries about an "AI bubble" pretty much nonsense, and believes AI could bring in 20% of the world's GDP by then.
SoftBank predicts 100 trillion AI agents
SoftBank has poured billions into OpenAI, robotics, and data centers to stake its claim in the AI race.
Son says we'll need way more power, about three terawatts for data centers by 2040, almost double what the world uses now.
He imagines these centers initially running on gas before switching to nuclear fusion for cleaner energy.
Looking ahead, Son predicts a wild shift: 100 trillion independent AI agents shaping an agent-centric world.
Despite past missteps like WeWork, he's still optimistic about how AI will change everything.