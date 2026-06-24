Masayoshi Son rejects 'AI bubble' claims, credits OpenAI investments Business Jun 24, 2026

At SoftBank's annual meeting, CEO Masayoshi Son pushed back against talk of an "AI bubble," saying those doubts are an "insult to AI."

He believes the technology is just getting started and will keep evolving.

Son also pointed out that SoftBank's big bets on AI, especially in OpenAI, have boosted its stock, even as some people question if the tech boom can last.