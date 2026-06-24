Masayoshi Son rejects 'AI bubble' claims, credits OpenAI investments
Business
At SoftBank's annual meeting, CEO Masayoshi Son pushed back against talk of an "AI bubble," saying those doubts are an "insult to AI."
He believes the technology is just getting started and will keep evolving.
Son also pointed out that SoftBank's big bets on AI, especially in OpenAI, have boosted its stock, even as some people question if the tech boom can last.
Son cites ¥37T market ¥74T assets
Son shared his frustration that SoftBank's market value (37 trillion yen) is way below its asset value (74 trillion yen), and wondered how long he'll have to prove the company's worth.
Still, at 68, he says he'll keep leading SoftBank into his 70s, aiming for what he calls "artificial super intelligence."