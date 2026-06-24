Masayoshi Son says AI bubble not a concern, only beginning

SoftBank starts physical AI plant production

Son also talked about SoftBank's investments in companies working on AI and its has started manufacturing robots at what he called a "physical AI plant" to build robots.

He emphasized the need for stronger infrastructure and hinted at teaming up with Tokyo Electric Power Co. to boost electricity supply and create new AI data centers in Japan.

Even though some people are skeptical about all the money pouring into AI right now, Son is confident it'll pay off both economically and technologically.