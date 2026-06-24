Masayoshi Son says AI bubble not a concern, only beginning
Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank, isn't worried about an AI bubble. He thinks we're only at the very beginning.
At the annual shareholder meeting, he shared that AI has massive potential to shake up industries, robotics, and infrastructure.
According to Son, what we're seeing now is just a warm-up for much bigger changes ahead.
SoftBank starts physical AI plant production
Son also talked about SoftBank's investments in companies working on AI and its has started manufacturing robots at what he called a "physical AI plant" to build robots.
He emphasized the need for stronger infrastructure and hinted at teaming up with Tokyo Electric Power Co. to boost electricity supply and create new AI data centers in Japan.
Even though some people are skeptical about all the money pouring into AI right now, Son is confident it'll pay off both economically and technologically.