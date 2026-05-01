Massachusetts Uber and Lyft drivers create 1st US statewide union
Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts just became the first in the US to form a statewide union, thanks to a 2024 ballot measure.
The union could ultimately represent nearly 70,000 drivers statewide.
Nearly 70,000 drivers can now negotiate together for better conditions, even while staying independent contractors.
The announcement happened at a rally outside the statehouse, marking a big moment for gig workers.
Drivers seek say over pay protections
Many drivers are excited about finally having a say in their pay and protections.
Jean Fredo, who's been driving for Uber for more than seven years, summed it up: "The money will actually come to the workers who work very hard."
As costs rise and self-driving cars loom, this union aims to give drivers more power and could spark similar moves in other states like California and Illinois.