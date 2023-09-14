Former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar joins Mastercard India as Chairman

Rajnish Kumar is widely recognized for spearheading the development of SBI's innovative YONO platform

Former Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), Rajnish Kumar, has been appointed as the Chairman of Mastercard India, according to an announcement made by Mastercard today. This strategic move positions Kumar to guide Mastercard's South Asia executive leadership team, led by Gautam Aggarwal, Division President for South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India. Kumar, in his non-executive advisory role, will help Mastercard India navigate the dynamic domestic payments landscape.

A banking veteran takes the helm

Kumar, a seasoned banker with nearly four decades of experience at India's largest bank, SBI, brings a wealth of knowledge. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership positions within the bank, overseeing critical operations both in India and internationally, including in the United Kingdom and Canada. Kumar is also widely recognized for spearheading the development of the innovative YONO platform during his tenure. His three-year term as SBI Chairman concluded in October 2020. He has also served at BharatPe.

Mastercard's expansive reach

Mastercard, a global leader in credit card services and payment transaction processing, has a presence in 210 countries worldwide. With Kumar at the helm of its Indian operations, the company aims to strengthen its foothold in the domestic market. Kumar's guidance is expected to be instrumental in expanding Mastercard's local footprint and forging strategic partnerships across the payments ecosystem, ranging from traditional banks to fintech companies, governments, non-profits, and more.

A vision for inclusive growth

Kumar has expressed his enthusiasm for joining Mastercard and contributing to India's vibrant payments technology landscape. He emphasized the company's commitment to progress, prosperity, and inclusive growth. With Mastercard's technological capabilities, resources, and dedication to forging meaningful partnerships, it is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India's payments industry.

