Mastercard just made AI agentic commerce a reality in India

With Agent Pay, Mastercard uses tokenisation to enable authorized agentic transactions with security measures designed to protect your information—these flows emphasize explicit consent and controlled authorisations rather than removing user approval entirely. These bots tap into insights from billions of global transactions to recommend stuff and even chat with you while shopping.

Mastercard's plans for Agent Suite and new AI tools

Coming soon: Agent Suite will let merchants set up rules for inventory, promos, and brand voice across platforms.

Mastercard is also rolling out extra AI tools to catch fraud before it happens.

Plus, they're teaming up with Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and PayPal to set secure standards so more people can use these smart payment tools safely as digital payments in India hit new highs.