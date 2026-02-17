Mastercard just made AI agentic commerce a reality in India
Mastercard just pulled off India's first "agentic commerce" transactions—where AI bots can act autonomously to make purchases on a user's behalf, subject to authentication, verified agents and explicit user consent.
This happened at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, using Axis and RBL Bank Mastercards on apps like Swiggy and Instamart.
Agent pay is the 1st step
With Agent Pay, Mastercard uses tokenisation to enable authorized agentic transactions with security measures designed to protect your information—these flows emphasize explicit consent and controlled authorisations rather than removing user approval entirely.
These bots tap into insights from billions of global transactions to recommend stuff and even chat with you while shopping.
Mastercard's plans for Agent Suite and new AI tools
Coming soon: Agent Suite will let merchants set up rules for inventory, promos, and brand voice across platforms.
Mastercard is also rolling out extra AI tools to catch fraud before it happens.
Plus, they're teaming up with Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and PayPal to set secure standards so more people can use these smart payment tools safely as digital payments in India hit new highs.