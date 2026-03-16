Mastercard, MakeMyTrip join forces to launch AI-powered travel concierge
Mastercard and MakeMyTrip announced Lifestyle Navigator, an AI-powered travel and lifestyle concierge scheduled to launch later this year.
It blends MakeMyTrip's Myra AI with Mastercard's tech for personalized recommendations, rolling out in India first, with broader global deployment planned.
Lifestyle Navigator will also recommend relevant payment products
The platform gives you expert tips on food, culture, adventure, and shopping at top destinations, so you can skip the endless scrolling.
It will recommend the most relevant payment product to help travelers maximize benefits and savings.
This is Mastercard's first global deployment of the white-label platform, with MakeMyTrip as its first OTA partner.
Mastercard's Economic Institute projects India to lead APAC in 2026
Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip CEO, says Myra turns data into experiences that actually matter to travelers.
Gautam Aggarwal of Mastercard highlights how this partnership brings together global offers and local expertise for smarter trip planning.
With India projected to lead major Asia Pacific economies in 2026, according to the Mastercard Economics Institute's Economic Outlook 2026, this launch arrives right on time for anyone dreaming of their next getaway.