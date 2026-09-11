Mastercard's AI garage uses machine learning to fight global fraud
Business
Mastercard's AI Garage is all about using machine learning to protect your money and stop fraud.
At Global Fintech Fest 2026, Nitendra Rajput, who leads the hub, shared how its tech keeps transactions secure worldwide and said some of it is for India as well.
Mastercard builds LTM trained on transactions
Handling 160 billion transactions a year, Mastercard relies on tools like Merchant Risk Predict to spot risky merchants and prevent scams.
They have teamed up with NVIDIA and Databricks to build a custom LTM trained on transaction data.
Its AI governance framework checks models for fairness during development and monitors them after deployment.
Rajput also pointed out how India's fast-moving fintech scene helps drive Mastercard's global innovation.