Matiks raises $10 million backed by General Catalyst and Ronnie Screwvala

Matiks turns mental workouts into fun games focused on math, memory, and logic: think of it as a gym for your brain but way more entertaining.

The app's daily users shot up from 22,000 to over 300,000 by September, with most users in India but it has attracted players from the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

Next up? Global expansion with local twists and even AI-powered game creation. As co-founder Sudhanshu Bhatia puts it, Matiks wants to take it to every corner of the world.