Matrimony.com buys 50% of Astro-Vision for ₹8 cr, stake 76.09%
Matrimony.com is buying another 50% of Astro-Vision for ₹8 crore, bumping its total ownership to 76.09%.
This move is all about making matchmaking on their platform more personalized by weaving in astrology services, something Astro-Vision already does in over 10 Indian languages.
Matrimony.com Q2 FY27 profits ₹21 cr
Astro-Vision has created a massive more than 110 million horoscopes so far.
Matrimony.com says bringing these astrology features on board enhances our value-add to our customers and also accelerates the growth of Astro-Vision.
The company's also celebrating a strong Q2 FY27: profits nearly tripled from last year to ₹21 crore, with most revenue still coming from core matchmaking.