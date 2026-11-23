This new funding values the company at roughly ₹447 crore ($47 million). Tanglin Ventures will soon be its biggest backer with a 10.75% stake, while Kalari and Endiya will each hold just over 10%.

Founded in 2024 by Keshava Murthy and Harsh Sahu, Matters. AI helps businesses secure their data across popular cloud services like AWS and Google Cloud.

The fresh funds are set to power up its tech and marketing efforts, so expect it to make some noise soon.