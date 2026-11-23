Matters. AI to raise ₹110cr pre-Series A led by Tanglin Ventures
Matters. AI, a young data security startup, is set to raise ₹110 crore (about $11.5 million) in pre-Series A funding.
Tanglin Ventures is leading the round, with Kalari Capital, Endiya Ventures, Bharat Tech Fund, and IIFL Fintech Fund also joining in.
The board has cleared the issue of 38,844 preference shares at ₹28,460 each.
Matters. AI valued at ₹447cr
This new funding values the company at roughly ₹447 crore ($47 million). Tanglin Ventures will soon be its biggest backer with a 10.75% stake, while Kalari and Endiya will each hold just over 10%.
Founded in 2024 by Keshava Murthy and Harsh Sahu, Matters. AI helps businesses secure their data across popular cloud services like AWS and Google Cloud.
The fresh funds are set to power up its tech and marketing efforts, so expect it to make some noise soon.