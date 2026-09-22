Mavenir and Neysa build AI infrastructure for enterprises and telecoms
Mavenir and Mumbai-based Neysa are teaming up to build a new AI infrastructure for enterprises, telecom operators, and neocloud providers.
Their goal? Make it easier for companies to offer smart AI services without juggling multiple platforms.
By combining powerful GPUs, smart orchestration, and built-in security, they're aiming to simplify things for everyone.
Telecom operators can monetize AI usage
Telecom operators can run AI models right alongside their current systems, helping them cut costs, work more efficiently, and even make money from how people use these AI tools.
With Neysa's announced a capital raise of up to $1.2 billion led by Blackstone in February 2026 and Mavenir's global reach (they support more than half the world's telecom users), this partnership could shake up how AI gets used in the industry.